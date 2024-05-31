Smith County road update

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 12:38 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Road and Bridge crews are clearing several trees starting Friday morning and continuing this afternoon. They were clearing a tree down on County Road 482, which will be followed by clearing trees on CR 32 and CR 4107, off of Farm-to-Market Road 2710. There is also a tree down with power lines on CR 377, which is Industrial Drive. Road and Bridge personnel have reported it to Oncor and will clear the tree once the power lines have been safely removed. County officials ask that you watch out for workers on roads as you travel them.

