Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 12:16 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult: Learn about the dancers trapped in a cult disguised as a management company in the documentary series.

Eric: Benedict Cumberbatch plays a father desperately searching for his missing son in the emotional crime drama.

Peacock
We Are Lady Parts: The band is back and ready to record their first album in season 2 of the comedy series.

Paramount+ with Showtime
Couples Therapy: Watch real-life relationships get put to the test in season 4.

Max
Dune: Part Two: Fulfill the prophecy and watch Timothée Chalamet ride a sand worm in the epic sci-fi sequel.

Disney+
Jim Henson: Idea Man: Celebrate the man behind The Muppets in the new documentary film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

News Partner
