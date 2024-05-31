Teagan Kavan’s one-hitter leads No. 1 Texas over Stanford at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Teagan Kavan threw a one-hitter, and No. 1 seed Texas defeated Stanford 4-0 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Kavan, a freshman, struck out eight and walked four in seven innings.

“Adversity creates opportunity,” Texas coach Mike White said. “Teagan has come through. Each time she goes out there, I think she gets stronger.”

Now, White has a pitcher who has learned how to handle pressure on the big stage.

“If you don’t have nerves, you’re not firing, getting ready to go play,” he said. “She’s been able to kind of channel those things into energy and be able to control it. I just like that growth. I’m excited to see how she does coming into the rest of the tournament.”

Kayden Henry had two hits and scored a run for the Longhorns (53-8).

Kavan won the pitching matchup against Stanford’s NiJaree Canady, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Canady allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five in six innings. She had a wild pitch and walked four.

“Yeah, this is not my best game,” Canady said. “Too many walks, too many wild pitches. Just looking to get better tomorrow.”

Ava Gall had the only hit for No. 8-seed Stanford (48-16).

Texas will play No. 4 Florida on Saturday, with the winner of that game reaching the semifinals. Stanford faces Oklahoma State on Friday in an elimination game. The event has a double-elimination format in bracket play before shifting to the best-of-three championship series.

It was the second straight year Canady got stuck facing the No. 1 seed and the top hitting team in the nation in her team’s first World Series game. She lost to Oklahoma 2-0 in the opener last season.

There’s hope for the Cardinal. With Canady leading the way, they reached the semifinals last year after losing their opener.

Three-time defending champ Oklahoma opens with 9-1 win over Duke

Oklahoma is off and running in its quest for an unprecedented fourth straight national championship.

Kinzie Hansen homered and knocked in three runs, and the Sooners defeated Duke 9-1 in six innings Thursday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito each had two hits for the second-seeded Sooners (55-6).

“What a great game for the Sooners,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “It’s really something important to try to get that first win. We really prepared for Duke because they’re a really good team. I have immense respect for them, their coaching staff and what they’ve done to get here. They’ve always been on the cusp.”

Kierston Deal threw 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief to get the win for Oklahoma.

Cassidy Curd, who got both wins against Missouri in super regionals, started and gave up one run on three hits in two innings. Jala Wright, a second-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, allowed five runs on four hits in one inning and took the loss.

The 10th-seeded Blue Devils (52-8) made their first World Series appearance in school history under coach Marissa Young. Pitching — the Blue Devils’ strength all season — prevented them from having the debut they wanted.

“I love our staff,” Young said. “Obviously, they’ve done a phenomenal job all year long. It’s tough to see them not get the job done today on this stage. … They learn from it. They know what they’re capable of. When you leave balls over the plate to a team like Oklahoma, they’re going to make you pay.”

Oklahoma will play No. 6 seed UCLA on Saturday, with the winner reaching the semifinals. UCLA has the most World Series championships with 12 and Oklahoma is third with seven. UCLA beat Oklahoma in the championship series in 2019.

Duke will play No. 14 Alabama in an elimination game Friday.

Kistler’s solo homer, Rothrock’s two-hitter lead Florida past Oklahoma State

Katie Kistler hit a solo homer for the game’s only run and Keagan Rothrock threw a two-hitter as No. 4 seed Florida defeated No. 5 Oklahoma State 1-0 on Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

“What a great game,” Florida coach Tim Walton said. “Kind of a good old-fashioned softball game. Something we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Rothrock, a freshman, struck out three and walked two. She threw just 94 pitches to claim the win for the Gators (52-13). It was her 31st victory of the season, which ties her for the nation’s lead.

Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl, a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and a top-three finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, took the loss. She allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings. It was just her fourth loss in 30 decisions this season.

“I really think it was a good softball game,” Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We just came up on the wrong end. They had the one big blow. It felt like a dogfight right from the start. I thought both pitchers were extremely sharp.”

Kilfoyl took a no-hitter into the fifth before Kistler’s blast. Kistler immediately raised her right arm and pointed her index finger to the sky after connecting. It was just her fifth homer of the season.

“All I felt was just straight joy looking at my teammates, everybody jumping up and down,” Kistler said. “I was happy to do it for my team and Keagan, as well, pitching her butt off that game.”

Woolery’s 3-run homer puts UCLA over Alabama 4-1 in opener

Jordan Woolery’s moment was so big that she could barely recall it.

Her three-run homer in the sixth inning lifted No. 6 UCLA to a 4-1 win over No. 14 Alabama on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

“I think I blacked out after I hit it,” Woolery said. “I don’t really remember, honestly.”

Woolery’s blast against Alabama’s Kayla Beaver came with two outs and broke a 1-1 tie.

Taylor Tinsley got the win for UCLA in three innings of shutout relief. She stepped in for Kaitlyn Terry, who allowed one run on four hits in four innings.

Maya Brady had two hits for UCLA, which won its 14th straight. The Bruins (43-10) haven’t lost since April 27.

Beaver went the distance and gave up four runs on four hits in six innings for Alabama (38-19).

