Former NBA player Drew Gordon dies in car accident at age 33

ByMARC J. SPEARS
Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver’s Aaron Gordon, died in a car accident in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, his agent Calvin Andrews and the Nuggets confirmed to ESPN’s Andscape.

He was 33.

Gordon played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season.

A native of San Jose, California, Gordon’s pro basketball journey also included stops in the G League, Serbia, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and three different teams in Russia.

The former McDonald’s All-American played collegiately at UCLA and New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children.



News Partner
