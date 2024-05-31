Today is Friday May 31, 2024
More than 75K without power due to severe weather

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 4:17 am
More than 75K without power due to severe weatherTYLER, Texas (KETK) – With severe weather moving through the area and into East Texas, about 75,095 customers are without power as of 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. At it’s peak on Tuesday, more than 150,000 customers were without power in the local area.

Our news partner KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. You can view that list here.



