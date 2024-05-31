Gun Barrel City man solicited child porn on Snapchat

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 4:17 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, a 25-year-old man was charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday in Henderson County. The arrest affidavit indicated he used Snapchat to solicit images of minors by stating to be a part of a “modeling agency.” According to records, a Snapchat user later identified as Aaron Alvarado, 25 of Gun Barrel City, solicited children online for nude images by starting each chat with the following message:

“Hello, my name is Taylor Davis, I work for a technology based modeling agency called Models&Dancers. Looking for anyone interested in modeling, we pay are models about $7,500-$12,750 a week, if your truly interested or have questions, please message me back.”

Snapchat reported four files to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as “apparent child pornography,” initiating an investigation on March 13, the affidavit said.

Officials were then able to identify the Snapchat user as Alvarado after confirming his email address was connected to the account. The affidavit said seven child pornography files and 18 files of child erotica images were located in a Google account connected to the same email address.

Alvarado was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday.

