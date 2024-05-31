Smith County Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating runaway

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 9:37 pm

SMTIH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenage girl. They are looking for 15-year-old Anslie Dawn Lair of Lindale. Her mother told deputies Tuesday that Anslie had ran away from home. Anslie had reportedly run into a wooded area at Darden Park in Lindale. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area and were not able locate her.

Anslie is described as a white female, 5’03”, 120, brown hair, possibly a ponytail, blue eyes, and wearing prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black shorts, white Nike shoes with red markings, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on Anslie Lair’s location, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

