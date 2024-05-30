Pedestrian killed in Highway 31 crash

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 5:49 pm

TYLER – A pedestrian was reportedly hit and killed by a pickup truck near a Dollar General on Highway 31 west of Tyler on Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety confirmed. According to our news partner KETK, Vanessa Hill, 61, was crossing Highway 31 heading north at around 2:30 p.m. when the truck, which was heading east, hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and DPS said they will release their identity once their family has been notified.

