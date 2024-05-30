Donald Trump calls hush money trial ‘rigged’ after being found guilty on all counts

Former President Donald Trump called the hush money trial "rigged" while speaking outside the courthouse Thursday just moments after learning he was found guilty on 34 counts.

"This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace."

Referencing his failed petition to move the trial out of Manhattan, Trump continued, "They wouldn't give us a venue change," adding, "We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area."

Last week, a panel of New York State appellate judges denied Trump’s appeal to move his criminal trial, which had been underway for six weeks, out of Manhattan to another New York county.

Trump referenced the upcoming presidential election in November, calling that the "real verdict."

"The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said, referring to Election Day.

Trump continued to maintain his innocence, saying, "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man -- it's OK," he said, adding, "I’m fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Taking aim at his election rival, Trump said, "This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound, to hurt an opponent -- a political opponent."

White House counsel's office spokesperson Ian Sams reacted with a brief statement on the Trump verdict, saying they "respect the rule of law" and "have no additional comment."

Trump continued his remarks, addressing the state of the nation and calling out immigration and prison reform, saying, "We don't have the same country anymore -- we have a divided mess. We’re a nation in decline, serious decline, millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they're taking over our country."

Trump concluded his statement outside the courthouse, saying, "This is long from over, thank you very much."

Trump was on trial in New York City, where he was convicted on all 34 felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

