‘Shameful’: Republicans quickly come to Trump’s defense after his conviction

After a jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial, Republicans quickly came to their presumptive presidential nominee's defense.

One of the first reactions came from Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of Trump's staunchest allies in Washington, who called it "a travesty of justice."

"The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden's failing radical policies," Jordan said in a statement. "Americans see through Democrats' lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal."

Many congressional Republicans offered a similar response, including Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Today is a shameful day in American history," Johnson said. "Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one."

Johnson, who traveled to Manhattan earlier this month to show his support for Trump at the courthouse, continued to try to paint the proceeding as biased.

"The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents," Johnson said. "The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong -- and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict -- and he WILL WIN!"

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House, also claimed the trial outcome is a sign of a "corrupt and rigged" justice system.

"I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to the New York Court of Appeals delivering justice and overturning this verdict," she said. "The facts are clear: this was a zombie case brought forward by Joe Biden's allies in a desperate attempt to save Biden's failing campaign and the verdict hinged on the testimony of a convicted felon who was disbarred for lying."

One of the first Democratic responses came from Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who wrote, "Everyone is entitled to due process, and Donald Trump had his."

"This guilty verdict and the many ongoing criminal cases against Trump make it clear to the world: in the United States, no one is above the law," Van Hollen added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

