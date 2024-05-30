Former President Donald Trump found guilty in Manhattan hush money case

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 5:26 pm

(NEW YORK) — Former president Donald Trump was found guilty by a Manhattan jury Thursday in the criminal case related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. It took the jury 10 hours to come to their decision. Trump is the first president to be indicted and convicted on criminal charges after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records, alleging he hid salacious information from voters to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. The former president pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing. Live updates are available here.

