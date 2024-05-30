Today is Thursday May 30, 2024
Former President Trump has been found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 5:24 pm
Former President Trump has been found guilty on all counts in hush money trial – Former President Donald J. Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
You can more coverage here.



