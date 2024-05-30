Son of Buc-ee’s co-founder indicted

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 4:06 pm

AUSTIN – KXAN-TV is reporting that the son of a Buc-ee’s co-founder was indicted in connection to accusations that he secretly recorded people in Travis County over the course of two years. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said in April a grand jury returned six separate indictments, charging 28-year-old Mitchell Wasek with 21 counts of felony invasive visual recording. “Thirteen separate victims” said Wasek secretly recorded them, the DA’s Office said. Wasek’s attorney provided a statement to KXAN Wednesday. “Due to the ubiquitousness of video recording in modern society, this case involves the legal right to install cameras in one’s own home. May a homeowner install a camera in his home without telling housekeepers or guests, or does the guest have a greater legal right than the homeowner? This is one of many thorny legal issues we will be litigating in this case,” attorney David Gonzalez said.

