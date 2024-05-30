House Ethics Committee opens investigation into Henry Cuellar

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 3:56 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says the House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into corruption allegations against U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo. Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were accused of participating in schemes involving bribery, illegal foreign influence and money laundering in a federal indictment announced in early May. The charges allege Cuellar accepted almost $600,000 in bribes to advance the interests of a bank in Mexico and the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. House rules require the committee to establish an investigatory subcommittee within 30 days of a member being indicted or report to the House its reasons for not doing so.

In a news release, the committee said its members had voted unanimously to establish a subcommittee to “determine whether Representative Cuellar solicited or accepted bribes, gratuities, or improper gifts; acted as a foreign agent; violated federal money laundering laws; misused his official position for private gain; and/or made false statements or omissions on public disclosure statements filed with the House.” U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., will serve as the subcommittee chair and U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland as its top Democrat. “The Committee is aware of the risks associated with dual investigations and is in communication with the Department of Justice to mitigate the potential risks while still meeting the Committee’s obligations to safeguard the integrity of the House,” according to the release. Cuellar said in a statement that he respects the committee’s work. “As I said on May 3rd, I am innocent of these allegations, and everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said.

Go Back