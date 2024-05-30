Phelan now pivots to Speaker fight

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 3:52 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that minutes after declaring victory in a bruising primary runoff, Dade Phelan confidently predicted that he would be reelected as the speaker of the Texas House in next year’s legislative session. “I’ve done it twice,” Phelan said as music blared at his election night watch party. “I’ll do it a third time.” Opposition quickly arose to Phelan’s quest for a third term leading the Texas House. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a pointed threat to his fellow Republicans in the House shortly after Phelan celebrated his 1.4 percentage point runoff victory over David Covey. “My message to Austin is clear: to those considering supporting Dade Phelan as speaker in 2025, ask your 15 colleagues who lost reelection how they feel about their decision now,” Paxton said in a statement. “You will not return if you vote for Dade Phelan again.”

Phelan, with no Democratic opponent in the Nov. 5 general election, is ready to pivot toward the January contest when the 150 members of the Texas House kick off the 2025 session by choosing a speaker. One opponent has already announced a bid to lead the House, saying the conservative Republican majority is demanding a new speaker. Other speaker candidates may follow. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Paxton, who both endorsed Covey, said an insufficiently conservative Phelan was responsible for killing GOP priority bills and for putting the conservative agenda at risk by appointing Democrats to some leadership positions. His vote to impeach Paxton last year didn’t help. “The jig is up now, we know who he is,” Patrick told radio host Mark Davis on Wednesday. “We will be on his butt.” Phelan’s top allies in the House are pushing back on the idea of a new Texas speaker. State Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant, predicted Phelan would return as speaker. In the two sessions Phelan has overseen the House, some of the most conservative bills in the state’s history have passed – from abortion restrictions in 2021 to a hard-line immigration bill last year, he said. “We’re supposed to be about results,” Hefner told The Dallas Morning News. “When a speaker comes in and we’ve got these legacy conservative issues that we have worked on passing for the last 30 years, and we pass those, that person deserves to keep the job and keep that momentum going forward.”

