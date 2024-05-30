Mom wanted after child found alone near Marshall City Park

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 3:01 pm

MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman after her 4-year-old child was found alone near a park in Marshall.According to our news partner KETK, Labrittani Grant is wanted by authorities on a felony warrant for endangering a child. MPD said this is in connection to an incident in April when a resident spotted Grant’s child alone near City Park that evening .

Initially, Marshall Police and Child Protective Services were unable to locate a parent or guardian. However, through Facebook, they were able to locate family members for the child.

Marshall PD is asking for help in locating Labrittani Grant. If you have information your asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

Go Back