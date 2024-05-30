Today is Thursday May 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Following knockout set at Tom Brady roast, Nikki Glaser’s new comedy special set to break record

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 12:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HBO/Jennifer Clasen

Riding the acclaim from a blistering set at Netflix's recent roast of Tom Brady, Nikki Glaser's latest HBO comedy special, Someday You'll Die, is set to break a record for Max.

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die has tallied 2 million viewers on both the streamer and its mothership network since its premiere on May 11, putting it on track to be the largest streaming audience for a comedy special in HBO Max/Max history, the streamer confirmed to ABC Audio.

Nikki's special, which was taped in December 2023 in front of a sold-out audience at the Moore Theater in Seattle and sees her tackling aging, her fantasies, her plans for her own death and more, had the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years, HBO added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC