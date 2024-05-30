Actor in custody after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend, fleeing to Mexico border

(LOS ANGELES) -- An actor is accused of trying to kill his estranged girlfriend by stabbing her multiple times in her Los Angeles home, according to prosecutors.

Nick Pasqual allegedly broke into the victim's home and stabbed with her with a knife around 4:30 a.m. on May 23, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The victim, who recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, was hospitalized with critical injuries, prosecutors said.

Pasqual -- who has appeared in guest roles on TV shows including "How I Met Your Mother" and "Archive 81" -- allegedly fled the scene and was later apprehended at a U.S.-Mexico border check point in Texas, prosecutors said.

Pasqual, 34, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, prosecutors said. An arraignment date hasn't been set.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," LA County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her."

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," Gascón continued. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

Pasqual could face life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or access help through their chat at thehotline.org.

