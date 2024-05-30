Today is Thursday May 30, 2024
24-year-old pleads to tampering in connection to 2021 Longview murder

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 1:14 pm
GREGG COUNTY – A Longview man pleaded guilty to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse on Tuesday and a related murder charge was dismissed. According to our news partner KETK, Adam Nguyen, 24, was charged for his part in the death of 21-year-old Brantravious Williams in 2021. Officials responded to reports of gunfire at Williams’ Second Street home at around 11:17 a.m. Police found Williams dead in the home. Nguyen was at the time charged with murder, tampering, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Three years after his arrest, Nguyen pleaded guilty to tampering and the other charges were dismissed. Nguyen will be sentenced on June 10.



