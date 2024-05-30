Goodwill Industries receives $10,000 grant to support adult literacy

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 8:38 am

TYLER — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) recently awarded Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy. The local grant is a part of the Foundation’s more than $10.6 million donated to support adult, family and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates. With Tuesday’s grants, the DGLF also surpasses helping more than 20 million individuals achieve their educational dreams since its inception in 1993.

“We are so honored to receive funding from the Dollar General Foundation, as it is a testament to the vital work that Goodwill Industries of East Texas does to prepare individuals for the workplace, which includes computer literacy, and GED preparation.” said Goodwill President & CEO, Kimberly B. Lewis.

“We believe individuals of all ages deserve access to a quality education, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is thrilled to support thousands of learners across the country as they enrich their lives with literacy and education,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

“This year’s spring grant cycle is equally exciting as we surpass impacting more than 20 million individuals. We hope these funds provide resources needed to positively change students’ lives, helping them to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

Go Back