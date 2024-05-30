Suspected bank robber arrested

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 7:54 am

LUFKIN — Lufkin Police arrested Robert Harris, 47, of Center, following a bank robbery and chase. Harris was taken into custody around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 69 south. According to Lufkin Police, the incident began at 1:10 p.m. when Harris entered Cadence Bank on Brentwood Drive and handed a teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot across Whitehouse Drive to the Belk Department Store parking lot, where he left in an older-model green Toyota Tacoma, according to a witness.

About 20 minutes later, officers spotted Harris’s vehicle on Casey Road and initiated a pursuit which continued through the Fuller Springs area and onto U.S. 69 South. The pursuit, reaching speeds up to 70 mph, ended near Garrison Drive after a Lufkin Police officer performed a PIT maneuver, stopping Harris’s vehicle.

Harris was arrested without further incident. The stolen money was recovered. Officers noted that Harris was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

