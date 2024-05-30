Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 64 year-old-woman

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 7:54 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64 year-old-woman. According to our news partner KETK, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Donna Leah Johnson, 64, who is missing. Officials provided pictures of Donna and her vehicle, a red Kia SUV. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the investigator at 903-680-8255.

Go Back