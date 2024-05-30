Today is Thursday May 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Mets’ Pete Alonso injured vs. Dodgers, Edwin Díaz placed on IL

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 6:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByJORGE CASTILLO
May 29, 2024, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK — The New York Mets, mired in a nightmare season spiraling out of control, were walloped with a one-two punch minutes apart Wednesday afternoon.

First, the club placed struggling closer Edwin Díaz on the injured list with a shoulder impingement moments before first pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Then came the second blow: All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso exiting the series finale in the first inning when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch.

Alonso took a 93 mph fastball from Dodgers left-hander James Paxton while checking his swing, instantly falling to his left knee upon impact. He walked down to first base but exited the field with a trainer moments later.

The Mets said they’d provide an update on Alonso after he undergoes tests.

A free agent this winter, Alonso, 29, has been the best hitter for an anemic Mets offense, with a team-leading 12 home runs and a .758 OPS. He is a prime candidate for the Mets to trade by the July 30 deadline should president of baseball operations David Stearns choose to sell, though a significant hand injury could complicate the endeavor.

The Mets entered Wednesday 22-32, having lost seven of their past eight games.

“Nothing’s changed with Pete’s situation,” Stearns said Tuesday. “Our goal is, on a daily basis, to help this team succeed as much as possible so we can win as many games as possible.”

Díaz has been one of a few core veterans underperforming for the Mets this season.

The two-time All-Star was charged with one earned run in his first 10 appearances this season before April 29, but it has been a disaster since then. In his last 10 games, Díaz has surrendered 11 runs on 14 hits in 10⅓ innings.

He blew his fourth save in three weeks Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, pitching on the second day of a back-to-back after Mets manager Carlos Mendoza chose not to have him pitch during a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Afterwards, Díaz insisted he was encouraged by the performance and didn’t hint at a physical issue. But he didn’t pitch in the Mets’ doubleheader Tuesday. Instead, Adam Ottavino given the ninth inning for a save opportunity in the first game and squandered the Mets’ 2-1 lead.

Díaz, 30, signed a five-year, $102 million contract — the richest ever for a reliever — after a historic 2022 season. He then tore his right ACL celebrating a win for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in March 2023, ending his 2023 season before it started.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC