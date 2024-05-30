Wills Point ISD cancels last day of school due to power outages

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2024 at 7:54 am

WILLS POINT — Wills Point ISD announced that summer will come one day early as their their last day of school is canceled due to power outages. According to our news partner KETK, the district is canceling classes for Thursday, their last school day of the year, because of issues caused by power outages.

“The safety and comfort of our students is important, and with only partial air conditioning functioning, it is not feasible to continue classes under these conditions.” – Wills Point ISD

