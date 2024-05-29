Dallas County power outages will last multiple days

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2024 at 4:43 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that power outages caused by severe weather Tuesday morning in Dallas County will likely span days as more storms approach the region, officials said. County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins signed a declaration of disaster as more than 322,000 residents were without electricity. Oncor reported more than 600,000 of its customers, including those in Dallas and Tarrant counties, were experiencing an outage as of Tuesday morning. “This is not a [power] generation problem like we sometimes have when it’s cold or in the heat of the summer,” Lewis Jenkins said during a news conference at the Dallas County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “This is a broken lines problem brought about by straight-line winds.”

As of 9 p.m., more than 190,000 Dallas resident were without power, according to the city. The city said its department of transportation reported 316 traffic signals were out and 122 were flashing. From snow to 100-degree heat, we’ve got you covered. Lewis Jenkins said workers responding to the outages face several challenges moving forward, especially as storms are expected to bring more rain and wind to the area. “The damage itself is not unusual because we do have straight-line winds frequently here in North Texas, but the extent of the damage and the number of the customers affected is unusual,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 14 years, and I don’t remember ever having a multiday event quite like this one.” Crews restoring power will prioritize critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and nursing homes, which may be operating on generators, he said, and county officials are working with cities to open public cooling spaces at recreation centers. He said water treatment plants are all still operable so drinking water in the county is safe. Lewis Jenkins said that power being out Tuesday doesn’t mean it will remain out for several days but added that is a possibility.

