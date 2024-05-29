3 arrested after Smith County pursuit

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2024 at 4:42 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that three people were arrested on Tuesday after a pursuit with Smith County authorities led to the seizure of more than 90 grams of methamphetamine. According to authorities, a Smith County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable attempted to make a traffic stop on southbound US 271 North and the car “fled at a high rate of speed.” The driver continued to evade law enforcement before officials said they pulled into the parking lot of the Texas Best Smokehouse on US 271 at I-20 and dropped off a female passenger before continuing to evade authorities.

The driver, identified as Jacob Kovarik, 44 of Chandler, later returned to the Texas Best Smokehouse parking lot and ran into a wooded area near the parking lot where he was shortly after taken into custody.

The female passenger, identified as Brandy Franklin, 31 of Tyler, was detained by a Smith County K9 deputy along with another woman, identified as Brandy Rucker, 48 of Whitehouse, who officials said was trying to help Franklin.

Officials said the women were standing next to a pickup truck with an open door, and a search revealed a total of 92.6 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and multiple clear baggies.

“The evidence recovered is indicative of the manufacture and/or selling of illicit narcotics,” officials said.

Kovarik was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant and he was booked into the Smith County Jail for the warrant, and additional charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at a combined $75,000.

Franklin and Rucker were both arrested for manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams. Their bonds were each set at $100,000.

Go Back