At least 1 shot at Kroger grocery store near Cincinnati

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2024 at 4:25 pm

Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CINCINNATI) -- At least one person was shot in an officer-involved incident at a Kroger grocery store just outside of Cincinnati, according to police.

The officer is not hurt, according to Colerain Township police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

