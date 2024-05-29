“We’re not partners!” Brad Pitt, George Clooney reunite onscreen in ‘Wolfs’ trailer

Clooney and Pitt on the set: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are teaming up once again in the new film Wolfs.

A trailer for the action comedy, largely set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way," debuted online Wednesday, featuring the A-listers and Ocean's Eleven franchise co-stars as professional fixers who, awkwardly, are both hired for the same job.

As the synopsis teases, the "two 'lone wolves'" who are forced to work together "find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither of them expected."

Things go sideways when a cache of drugs turns up, changing the dynamic between the pair. "This is a different thing now," Clooney's character says gravely.

"It's gonna be a long night," Pitt agrees.

"How long have you been partners?" Austin Abrams' character asks Pitt and Clooney. "You got like the same clothes, kinda talk the same. Like basically the same guy."

Clearly irritated — but only proving the point — the two respond, in unison, "We're not partners."

"So you're secret partners," says Abrams, who pulls off an impressive slow-motion flip over a speeding car at one point in the trailer.

The pair again reply, "We're not partners!"

The film also stars The Office veteran Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan from HBO's The Night Of.

Opening in theaters September 20, Wolfs was written and directed by Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man trilogy.

