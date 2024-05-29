Smith County roads update

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2024 at 10:01 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responding to reports of two trees down Wednesday morning. According to a release from the county, crews spent all day Tuesday, May 28, clearing more than 40 roads that had downed trees from an early morning storm. Calls were received Wednesday morning that newly downed trees were over two County Roads 446 and 1230. They are clearing them now. Smith County Roads 2151 and 4119 have been reported closed to drivers because of downed trees and power lines. CR 113 has been barricaded and closed due to water over the road. Road and Bridge crews are waiting on Oncor to safely remove the power lines before they can clear the trees on County Roads 284 and 382.

