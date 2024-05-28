Today is Tuesday May 28, 2024
UT Tyler School of Medicine to join state Alzheimer research

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 3:51 pm
UT Tyler School of Medicine to join state Alzheimer researchTYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine will become a member of the states Alzheimer research wing. According to our news partner KETK, by a unanimous vote , the school will become a member of the Texas Alzheimer’s Research and Care Consortium. The goal of the TARCC, is to expand health care initiatives in East Texas.

Dr. Julie V. Philley, executive vice president and vice provost for UT Tyler health affairs and incoming UT Tyler president, said, “We aim to enhance early detection, treatment and support services for individuals and families affected by these neurodegenerative disorders.”

The release from from the TARCC further explained that Texas ranks second in the nation in the number of Alzheimer’s deaths by population.



