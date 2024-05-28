Smith County storm update

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 3:51 pm

TYLER – Smith County officials and first responders have responded to nearly 300 calls for service since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. During and after the storms rolled through Smith County early Tuesday, calls have been responded to by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office, Road and Bridge, the Constables offices and Animal Control, as well as Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2. The Smith County Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

The EOC is in constant communication with multiple emergency support function personnel as well as local jurisdictions within the county, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said.

“We are inundated with calls about downed power lines and felled trees,” he said. “We are working through this process as quickly as possible.”

SHELTER

If you have suffered damages or your power is out and you need to be able to go to a shelter, please let us know by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R8TWHLM

“We are currently working multiple responses and need to know if shelters are needed, as this would require additional resources,” Moore said.

DAMAGES

Please be sure to report all property damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/344d59d323fd47b3bab8e8cd60b64585?field%3Aincident_id=23-0017%2015JUNE%20Severe%20Weather&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3dYy5vdB6uwxU6C8_TY1jdEwggzLq67PYQFkxxFBP6lQX2GC-u703zuoM_aem_AQm75jpHuRcPBgns4a9KE2cVMc-t9E7PPc0hF1JV_8mWEpbQ6HBwjJw7weHMxMYn-bQ6kS3jILvhy-6Uzgj6ZF4z

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a Disaster Declaration after southern Smith County suffered storm damages on May 23.

TREES DOWN

Smith County Road and Bridge crews have been out all day clearing 42 county roads with downed trees.

CR 452, west of CR 4118, is currently closed due to water over the road.

You can check Smith County’s new interactive map showing all current road closures here: http://www.arcgis.com/…/fee1c492c0614d938d160e8829a51593 You can also find the map by visiting http://www.smith-county.com and clicking on the “County Road and Office Closures” tab.

Downed trees have been reported on County Roads 14, 191, 192, 1133, 1145, 223, 246, 2151, 2155, 2206, 2212, 2274, 2319, 2326, 35, 354, 381, 42, 49, 419, 422, 426, 431, 434, 438, 447, 448, 452, 477, 479, 482, 484, 489, 492, 4104, 4105, 4108, 4119, 4129, 4132, 4173 and 4229.

POWER OUTAGES

Oncor is reporting about 35,000 people without power in Smith County, and it could be several days before all are restored. To find out more, visit: https://stormcenter.oncor.com/

The Starrville Church of the Living God in Winona is using a backup generator to continue voting for the Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner Runoff Election, taking place today, May 28, until 7 p.m. There are three other polling locations open for Election Day. For more information, visit: http://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information

