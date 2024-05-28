Woman arrested for murder in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 12:52 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a 61-year-old woman was arrested for murder in Henderson County after she allegedly shot her boyfriend. According to the sheriff’s office, Patricia Childs, 61 of Eustace, called them around 8:15 p.m. on Monday and said she had shot her boyfriend and he was not breathing. Deputies responded to the scene in the 15,000 block of Morning Star Circle were officials said they found Troy Aldredge dead with gunshot wounds outside the home. Officials said Childs was found sitting inside the home with a handgun on the floor of the living area.

A search warrant was later issued for the home.

Childs was taken to the emergency room at her request, according to authorities, and after being released was placed under arrest for murder and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Rangers responded to the scene.

