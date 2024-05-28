American sentenced to time served, fined $9,000 for bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos

(NEW YORK) -- A Virginia man was sentenced to time served and fined $9,000 for bringing ammunition to Turks and Caicos, avoiding a potential 12-year sentence under the islands' strict gun laws.

Tyler Wenrich, from Richmond, traveled to Grand Turk on a cruise ship for a bachelor party in late April when ammunition was found in his possession while going through a security checkpoint, police said.

The 911 operator and emergency medical technician has remained on the island since being arrested and pleaded guilty on May 21 to two counts of possession of ammunition, for two 9 mm rounds.

"I have a lot of fear and anxiety as to what's going to happen and I'm hoping that the judge finds some compassion and leniency in the situation that I'm in," Wenrich told ABC News earlier this month.

Wenrich had gone shooting at a gun range with friends and said he forgot he was carrying the ammunition.

