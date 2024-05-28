High number of weather related emergency calls in Smith County

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 9:40 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Center is currently experiencing a high volume of 911 calls concerning weather related activity. Numerous calls of power lines down and associated electrical fires, structure fire (lightning strike) in Lindale 16200 Ridgeview Lane, Major Traffic Accident CR 246 at CR 223 near Arp (Car hit tree in roadway), Major Traffic Accident FM 2767 at CR 211 (Car hit tree in roadway), numerous trees down in roadway across the county, multiple trees down on CR 448 between CR 452 and Hwy 110 (Van Hwy), numerous fire and burglar alarms across county (mostly weather related). Citizens are advised to stay home and avoid driving if at all possible.

