Multiple traffic signals without power; treat intersections like four-way stops

Multiple traffic signals without power; treat intersections like four-way stopsPosted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 9:24 am
TYLER — Multiple traffic signals throughout the City are without power. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution when traveling and treat a “dark” traffic signal like a four-way stop – each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection. The City is asking residents to avoid all non-essential driving. If you must drive, slow down. If you see water over the roadways, turn around.
The following intersection are currently without power:
Beckham Avenue and Fleishel Avenue
Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway
Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road
Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard
Cumberland Road and Blue Mountain Boulevard
Highway 31 and Spur 364
Loop 323 and McDonald Road
Loop 323 and New Copeland Road
Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive
Loop 323 and US 271
McDonald Road and Golden Road
Old Bullard Road and Amherst Street
Old Jacksonville Highway and Cumberland Road
Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road
Paluxy Drive and Grande Boulevard
Paulxy Drive and Jeff Davis Drive
Troup Highway and Dulse Street
US 271 and Loop 323
US 271 and TX 155
Earl Campbell Parkway and Sunnybrook Drive