Multiple traffic signals without power; treat intersections like four-way stops

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 9:24 am

TYLER — Multiple traffic signals throughout the City are without power. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution when traveling and treat a “dark” traffic signal like a four-way stop – each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection. The City is asking residents to avoid all non-essential driving. If you must drive, slow down. If you see water over the roadways, turn around.

The following intersection are currently without power:

Beckham Avenue and Fleishel Avenue

Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway

Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road

Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard

Cumberland Road and Blue Mountain Boulevard

Highway 31 and Spur 364

Loop 323 and McDonald Road

Loop 323 and New Copeland Road

Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive

Loop 323 and US 271

McDonald Road and Golden Road

Old Bullard Road and Amherst Street

Old Jacksonville Highway and Cumberland Road

Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road

Paluxy Drive and Grande Boulevard

Paulxy Drive and Jeff Davis Drive

Troup Highway and Dulse Street

US 271 and Loop 323

US 271 and TX 155

Earl Campbell Parkway and Sunnybrook Drive

Go Back