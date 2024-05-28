Miranda Lambert’s nonprofit awards grants for animal services in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 6:43 am

TYLER — Lindale native Miranda Lambert’s pet focused nonprofit, MuttNation, awarded over $130,000 toward spay and neuter programs throughout Texas, including several in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the grants were awarded as a part of their “It Takes Balls” program to prevent pet overpopulation.

According to their website, MuttNation is a nonprofit started by the Lindale native country singer and her mother Bev, the nonprofit has “raised over $9 million since inception with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter; and educate the public about the benefits of these actions.”

The East Texas institutions receiving grants from MuttNation are the following:

Animal Protection League – Longview

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Cedar Creek Lake Friends of the Animals – Gun Barrel City

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

City of Lufkin

Friends of Jefferson Animals

Hope For Pets Rescue

Humane Society of Harrison County

Lone Star Transport Dogs

Wendy’s Misfits Inc. – Lufkin

