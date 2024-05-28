Miranda Lambert’s nonprofit awards grants for animal services in East Texas

Miranda Lambert’s nonprofit awards grants for animal services in East TexasPosted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 6:43 am
TYLER — Lindale native Miranda Lambert’s pet focused nonprofit, MuttNation, awarded over $130,000 toward spay and neuter programs throughout Texas, including several in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the grants were awarded as a part of their “It Takes Balls” program to prevent pet overpopulation.
According to their website, MuttNation is a nonprofit started by the Lindale native country singer and her mother Bev, the nonprofit has “raised over $9 million since inception with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter; and educate the public about the benefits of these actions.”
The East Texas institutions receiving grants from MuttNation are the following:
Animal Protection League – Longview
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
Cedar Creek Lake Friends of the Animals – Gun Barrel City
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
City of Lufkin
Friends of Jefferson Animals
Hope For Pets Rescue
Humane Society of Harrison County
Lone Star Transport Dogs
Wendy’s Misfits Inc. – Lufkin