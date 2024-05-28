Lake Palestine tornado cleanup continues

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 6:35 am

LAKE PALESTINE — Many in East Texans were out on the water at Lake Palestine for Memorial Day, but one side of the lake is still facing difficult challenges. According to our news partner KETK, they’re continuing the cleanup from the EF1 tornado that touched down on Thursday right before the holiday weekend.

On any typical Memorial Day there would have been hundreds of people on the lake taking off from the Lake Palestine Resort but this year it is quite different.

On the west side of the lake, some visitors had to adjust plans and take off from the Lake Palestine Marina because of the extensive damage seen on the other side.

“We passed a bunch of boathouses on the way in. Some that had THE complete roof blown off of them and then some they were totally fine,” said Cortland Brasseaux, lake goer.

For people living along the lake they said they are tired and frustrated and now are having to contract workers to put what’s left together.

“We’re not talking about john boats, there’s $80,000 ski boats and really nice pontoons, a lot of nice boats under there. I just can’t imagine all of the dollar value on that,” said fishing guide, Clay Gann.

Along with floating debris in the water, boaters are also encountering dead fish coming up to the surface.

“I think it came from when the boats on the other side of the lake were like sinking, like oil was leaking and that was killing them,” said Preston Edwards, lake goer.

The storm hit the same lake but some had to spend the day putting their lives back together.

“It’s not fun, but that’s part of weather, part of living on the lake,” said Brasseaux.

Smith County officials urge anyone who plans on heading out to the lake to please keep an eye out for debris the tornado might have launched into the water.

