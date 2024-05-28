Astros recall struggling first baseman Jose Abreu

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 3:06 am

ByFIELD LEVEL MEDIA

May 27, 2024, 6:29 PM

Jose Abreu is back in the majors after the Houston Astros recalled the struggling first baseman prior to Monday night’s game at the Seattle Mariners.

Right-hander Cristian Javier (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list as part of the club’s other moves.

Abreu batted .099 (7-for-71) with just one extra-base hit and 18 strikeouts in 22 games before Houston demoted him to the club’s spring training site at West Palm Beach, Fla., on May 1. He was shifted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday and went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in two games.

Abreu will play first base and bat eighth on Monday.

Abreu, 37, batted .237 with 18 homers and 90 RBIs in 141 games for Houston last season in his first campaign with the club.

Abreu spent nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox and was American League MVP in 2020. He has 261 homers, 956 RBIs and a .284 average in 1,433 career games.

The move involving Javier, 27, was retroactive to Friday. The pitcher was scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against Seattle but was unable to throw his scheduled Sunday bullpen session because of discomfort in his forearm. He will undergo an MRI, manager Joe Espada said.

Javier, who is 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in seven starts this season, experienced a reduction in velocity in his last outing. He received a no-decision while allowing four runs and eight hits over four innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Javier was the starting pitcher when the Astros tossed the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier pitched the first six innings of the 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 Fall Classic.

Javier also worked seven innings in a regular-season combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 2022. He struck out 13 batters before exiting.

Espada added that and Jose Urquidy will also undergo an MRI due to forearm discomfort. Urquidy was pulled early from his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land last Friday. Urquidy was making his third rehab start for Sugar Land when he was pulled after 3 2/3 innings. Urquidy has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to forearm discomfort

Houston also recalled right-hander Alex Speas from Sugar Land. On Sunday, Houston optioned infielder/outfielder Joey Loperfido to the same affiliate.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

