Jason Robertson hat trick powers Stars past Oilers in Game 3

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2024 at 3:11 am

ByABC News

May 27, 2024, 10:49 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta — Jason Robertson completed his first career playoff hat trick midway through the third period as the Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final.

Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen, into the empty net, had the other goal for Dallas. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves. Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn had two assists each.

Connor McDavid, with a goal and an assist to give him 100 career playoff points, Zach Hyman and Adam Henrique scored for Edmonton, which got 17 stops from Stuart Skinner.

Dallas, which reestablished home-ice advantage with the victory and owned the league’s best regular-season road record, is now 6-1 in the playoffs away from American Airlines Center.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night.

Henrique returned to the lineup after sitting out seven of Edmonton’s past eight games with a suspected ankle injury. Hintz, the Stars’ No. 1 center, was also back following a four-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

After the Oilers dominated the opening 20 minutes and the Stars grabbed momentum back in the second period, Robertson snapped a 3-3 tie at 11:54 of the third on a jam play that squeezed through Skinner.

“It was great to see him get some goals,” Hintz said of his linemate on his postgame interview on TNT.

Edmonton pulled the goaltender late looking to force overtime, but Heiskanen iced it into an empty net with 1:55 left in regulation.

“We started to win battles, and got our pucks in deep,” Hintz said of the Stars’ surge in the second period and beyond. “I think that’s our secret on the road, play down there [in the Edmonton end] and play heavy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back