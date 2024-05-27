Today is Monday May 27, 2024
Suspected explosion causes damages to Zavalla church

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2024 at 4:54 pm
ZAVALLA — According to our news partner KETK, the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a church fire in Zavalla suspected to have started from an explosion. The Huntington Police Department announced on Monday that the fire department responded to a call at Solid Rock Baptist Church on FM 2109 in Zavalla. Officials said the church was under construction when calls came in of a fire. Huntington PD said it appeared “to have been an explosion,” causing a door and debris to be thrown up to 100 feet from the building.

The Huntington Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by other volunteer fire departments from Angelina County. The incident is being investigated by the Zavalla Fire Department and the Zavalla Police Department.



