Longview to hold public meeting for new bio mining process facility

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2024 at 3:21 pm

LONGVIEW — According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Economic Development Corporation will hold a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss a proposed bio mining process facility on 2120 E. Loop 281. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to approve of a “bio mining process facility to extract precious metals and other elements from recycled materials in heavy commercial zoning district.”

According to the city, a vessel fabrication shop previously occupied the space but now the newly proposed facility would “recover precious metals and other elements from recycled materials in a low-carbon biotech process.”

