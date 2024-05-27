Today is Monday May 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Basketball legend Bill Walton dead at 71

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2024 at 12:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Bill Walton, the legendary basketball player and sportscaster, died Monday at 71, according to the NBA.

The two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer died of cancer and was surrounded by family, the NBA said.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Walton "truly one of a kind."

"As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position," Silver said. "His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams."

This is a story in development.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC