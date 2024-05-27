Memorial Day weather: Rain along the East Coast and scorching heat in the Gulf

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2024 at 5:51 am

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast for Memorial Day, May 27, 2024. -- ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Severe weather is expected on Memorial Day to move into the East Coast’s I-95 corridor, bringing with it damaging winds, hail and maybe even a few tornadoes.

Sunday was the most active severe weather day so far this year with at least 576 severe storm reports. And 2024 so far has been the most active severe weather year in 13 years, since 2011. So far, the U.S. has had 5,205 severe weather reports.

There were at least 72 reported tornadoes since Friday in 12 states: Wisconsin, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, North Dakota and North Carolina.

The tornado watch continues until 8 a.m. Monday across the South, where a few tornadoes could be possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued on Monday morning for Alabama, including Birmingham, until 9 a.m. CT, with damaging winds being the biggest threat.

Severe weather is expected on Monday afternoon to move to the East Coast and the Southeast U.S. It will stretch from New York state all the way down to Alabama, including major cities such as: New York City, Philadelphia, D.C., Raleigh, Charleston, Atlanta and Montgomery.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threat, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, including Philadelphia, D.C., Richmond and Raleigh.

Record heat near the Gulf on Memorial Day

Record heat has been plaguing the South from Florida to Texas for weeks now, and Sunday was no different. Record highs were tied or broken on Sunday in the Gulf States. Del Rio, Texas, hit a record of 112 degrees, while Abilene, Texas, tied its record of 102 degrees.

In Florida, West Palm Beach hit 98 degrees, while both Fort Lauderdale and Miami hit 96 degrees.

More record heat expected Monday with an excessive heat warning issued for Houston for the first time in May. The city might reach a high of 98 degrees today, although the city would feel closer to 114, according to the heat index.

A heat advisory was issued for New Orleans, Louisiana, which could feel like 108 degrees, although the actual temperature is expected at about 93 degrees. Melbourne, Florida, is expected to approach 95 degrees.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back