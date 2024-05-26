City of Log Cabin declares state of disaster

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2024 at 4:28 pm

LOG CABIN – The City of Log Cabin in Henderson County has declared a local state of disaster because of recent severe weather according to our news partners at KETK. The city said in a post that they’ve had a loss of power, downed power lines and blocked roads after being hit by weather on Saturday. Currently, the city park is closed and city personnel are responding around town with law enforcement and local fire departments.

Go Back