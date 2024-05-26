UT Tyler sweeps Western Washington to win NCAA Division II Softball National Championship

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2024 at 2:26 pm

LONGWOOD, Florida (KETK) — The 58th win of the season was by far the sweetest for the second-ranked UT Tyler softball team as the Patriots beat 13th-ranked Western Washington 10-1 Saturday to win the 2024 NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.

Since losing to West Texas A&M back on May 4 in the Lone Star Conference Championship game, UT Tyler won its final 10 games, including a perfect 5-0 record at the Division II World Series capped off by Saturday’s national title.

This year’s triumph marks UT Tyler’s second national championship in program history. The Patriots won the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.

UT Tyler pitcher Christin Haygood was named the 2024 NCAA DII World Series Tournament Most Valuable Player after throwing four complete games in this year’s tournament, including Saturday’s championship game.

UT Tyler’s Courtney Plocheck, Michelle Arias, Audrey Escamilla and Clarissa Zapata were all named to the All-Tournament Team.

