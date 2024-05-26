17-year-old arrested after Troup ‘shooting incident’

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2024 at 3:18 pm

TROUP – The Troup Police Department said they’ve arrested a 17-year-old in connection to reports of shots fired in the city on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the Troup PD, after the reports of shots fired came in on Saturday, they were able to find several people involved at a residence on Railroad Street with the help of Smith County Sheriff’s Office and other near-by agencies. They took several people in the home into custody and learned about other alleged criminal activities. They also found several firearms in the area. Latravion Dewberry, 17 of New Chapel Hill, was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to Saturday’s “shooting incident”, according to Troup PD.

Troup PD said that their investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges are pending.

