Sports on TV for Sunday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 26

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

ABC β€” Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

TRUTV β€” FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain

12:30 p.m.

NBC β€” NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX β€” NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.

NBATV β€” TBD, Quarterfinal, Kigali, Rwanda

11:30 a.m.

NBATV β€” TBD, Quarterfinal, Kigali, Rwanda

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.

NHLN β€” Memorial Cup: Saginaw vs. Drummondville, Saginaw, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN β€” Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C. (Alternate Cast)

ESPN2 β€” Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN β€” Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship,Ruston, La.

3 p.m.

BTN β€” Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

ESPN2 β€” Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

SECN β€” Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala. (UmpCast)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 β€” NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF β€” DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF β€” PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS β€” PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF β€” PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC β€” PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 β€” NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 β€” NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 β€” NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN β€” World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Prague, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN β€” World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Prague, Czech Republic

MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN β€” MBA Playoffs: TBD, Championship, Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN β€” Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Milwaukee at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN β€” Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN β€” Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT β€” Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 3

TRUTV β€” Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 3 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC β€” Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Florida, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 β€” MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN β€” Serie A: Lecce at Napoli

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS β€” ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS β€” ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS β€” ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

FOX β€” Regional Coverage: D.C. at Memphis OR Michigan at Houston

