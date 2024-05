AP-Scorecard May 26, 2024

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2024 at 4:06 am

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Seattle 1

Final Milwaukee 6 Boston 3

Final N.Y. Yankees 4 San Diego 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 2 Toronto 1

Final Minnesota 5 Texas 3

Final Baltimore 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Final Oakland 3 Houston 1

Final Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 4

Final Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Francisco 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Final Pittsburgh 4 Atlanta 1

Final Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Final St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 6

Final Philadelphia 8 Colorado 4

Final Arizona 3 Miami 2

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 114 Indiana 111

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Dallas 3 Edmonton 1

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 84 New York 67

Final Connecticut 86 Chicago 82

Final Las Vegas 99 Indiana 80

Final Seattle 101 Washington 69

Final Dallas 107 Phoenix 92

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Los Angeles FC 1 Atlanta 0

Final tie Philadelphia 0 Charlotte FC 0

Final tie Chicago 1 D.C. United 1

Final tie Nashville 0 CF Montréal 0

Final New York City FC 1 New England 0

Final Columbus 2 Orlando City 0

Final Cincinnati 4 Toronto FC 3

Final tie Real Salt Lake 3 FC Dallas 3

Final Seattle 2 St Louis City 1

Final tie Minnesota 3 Colorado 3

Final Miami 2 Vancouver 1

Final LA Galaxy 2 Houston 1

Final Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Final tie Austin FC 1 San Jose 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee at Boston 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington 1:35 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Detroit 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Cincinnati 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N-Y Mets 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at Dallas 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Rangers at Florida 3 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota at Atlanta 6 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles 9 p.m.

