Today is Sunday May 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Oklahoma St. makes easy work of SEC-bound Oklahoma in 9-3 Big 12 championship win

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2024 at 4:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Schubart went 2 for 4 at the plate and hit a three-run home run over the centerfield wall in the seventh inning to help propel Oklahoma State to the Big 12 championship with a 9-3 win over top-seed Oklahoma on Saturday.

Lane Forsythe went 3-for-5 for the second-seeded Cowboys (40-17), drove in a run and scored twice — once on Schubart’s blast — in a contest Oklahoma State never trailed.

Zach Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Carson Benge and staked Oklahoma State to a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Avery Ortiz pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Ian Daugherty. Forsythe made it 3-0 with a single that drove in Colin Brueggemann. Forsythe then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 margin.

Oklahoma (37-19) reduced its deficit when John Spikerman drove in Kendall Pettis — and after an OSU pitching change — Easton Carmichael hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Jason Walk. The Cowboys broke it open on Schubart’s three-run homer in the seventh.

Kollin Ritchie and Ian Daugherty each hit solo homers in the eighth to end Oklahoma State’s scoring.

Pettis finished 2 for 3 and Michael Snyder 2 for 4 for the Sooners.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC