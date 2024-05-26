Man United win FA Cup with superb display against Man City

May 25, 2024, 12:29 PM

Manchester United put on a sensational display to win the FA Cup with a 2-1 final victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

United enjoyed a dream first half in which they scored twice — first when Alejandro Garnacho capitalised on a mix-up between Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol and fired into an empty net, and again when Kobbie Mainoo put the finishing touch to a superb team move. Meanwhile, André Onana was forced into just a single save.

City fought back in the second half and ensured a nervy ending when Onana’s weak attempt at a save on 87 minutes could not keep out Jérémy Doku’s shot at the goalkeeper’s near post. However, United held on and sealed a memorable victory.

This year’s FA Cup title is the second trophy of Erik ten Hag’s two-year tenure in charge at United, but it comes amid intense speculation over his future, with potential replacements already sounded out by the club.

It is United’s 13th FA Cup title, one behind Arsenal’s record of 14. The result also secures United a place in the Europa League next season.

Players and staff embraced Ten Hag on the field after the final whistle as he managed to end a troubled campaign on a high with co-owners Joel and Avram Glazer and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe watching on.

Saturday’s clash was a repeat of last year’s final, which ended with City being crowned champions, but it was a different script this time.

City dominated possession in the first half, but United had the more threatening attacks and took the lead through Garnacho.

The Argentina winger sparked panic in City’s defense when chasing onto a hopeful punt from Diogo Dalot deep in his half. Gvardiol was quicker to the ball, but his headed back pass went over the onrushing City goalkeeper Ortega to leave Garnacho with an open net to tap home.

If that goal benefited from luck, United’s second came from a slick attack, with Garnacho at the heart of it again when cutting in from the right wing and playing in Bruno Fernandes.

The United captain hit a first-time, no-look pass to Mainoo, who coolly slotted past Ortega.

“It’s been a tough season with ups and downs. This is the only thing we’ve had to look forward to,” Mainoo said. “We knew we had to come together. The preparation for this game has been amazing. We’ve shown we can compete and win games.”

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

